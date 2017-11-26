FILE- This Sept. 30, 2017 file photo shows former Rutgers football head coach, now Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano running onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Schiano about its head coaching vacancy. Meyer didn't have any additional details about Tennessee's potential interest in his defensive coordinator. Tennessee is seeking a new coach after firing Butch Jones two weeks ago. Schiano posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11.
FILE- This Sept. 30, 2017 file photo shows former Rutgers football head coach, now Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano running onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Schiano about its head coaching vacancy. Meyer didn't have any additional details about Tennessee's potential interest in his defensive coordinator. Tennessee is seeking a new coach after firing Butch Jones two weeks ago. Schiano posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11. Mel Evans, file AP Photo
FILE- This Sept. 30, 2017 file photo shows former Rutgers football head coach, now Ohio State associate head coach/defensive coordinator Greg Schiano running onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Tennessee has contacted Schiano about its head coaching vacancy. Meyer didn't have any additional details about Tennessee's potential interest in his defensive coordinator. Tennessee is seeking a new coach after firing Butch Jones two weeks ago. Schiano posted a 68-67 record as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11. Mel Evans, file AP Photo

Sports

Tennessee no longer pursuing Schiano after protests

AP Sports Writer

November 26, 2017 09:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Tennessee is no longer pursuing Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to be the school's new head coach.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because none of the negotiations were intended to be made public until a deal was reached.

The school and Schiano were close to an agreement earlier Sunday, but the deal fell apart after widespread backlash that included a protest on campus and complaints on social media from fans, state representatives and gubernatorial candidates.

Their complaints stemmed from Schiano's background as an assistant at Penn State during Jerry Sandusky's tenure as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator. Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

AP Sports Writers Ralph Russo in New York, Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, and Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

    Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling said he was happy to get a 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 26, 2017.

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win 2:11

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win
Peters goes for a 0:56

Peters goes for a "little bit of Finn on Finn' action in the shootout
'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says 3:53

'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says

View More Video