Sports

Munnings' 31 points, 9 boards leads ULM by NAIA Rust College

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:31 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MONROE, La.

Travis Munnings had 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals to help Louisiana-Monroe beat NAIA Rust College 104-46 on Sunday.

Munnings was 14 of 18 from the field with three 3-pointers. Marvin Jean-Pierre — who was 10-of-11 shooting — added 21 points, five assists, four steals and two blocks for Monroe (2-3). Sam McDaniel scored 13.

ULM made 22 of 34 shots in the first half (65 percent) and led 51-33. Munnings had 19 points in the half and Jean-Pierre added 10. The pair missed only three of their 17 shots in the frame.

The Warhawks shot 60 percent overall, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range. Sixteen steals helped ULM to a 27-13 edge in turnovers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cameron Sembly scored 14 points for Rust, which shot 4 of 22 (18.2 percent) in the second half. Allen Potts had 12 and Rickey McCollum 10.

It was delayed over two hours because of travel issues.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

    Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling said he was happy to get a 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 26, 2017.

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win 2:11

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win
Peters goes for a 0:56

Peters goes for a "little bit of Finn on Finn' action in the shootout
'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says 3:53

'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says

View More Video