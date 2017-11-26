Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. Tony Ding AP Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center left, shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, center right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. Tony Ding AP Photo

Sports

QB Wilton Speight to leave Michigan as graduate transfer

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 10:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Wilton Speight is leaving Michigan as a graduate transfer.

The senior quarterback announced Sunday on Instagram he will take time to figure out where he will continue his career and education.

Speight thanked former coach Brady Hoke for giving him a chance when he had no other scholarship offers. He thanked coach Jim Harbaugh for understanding his decision. Speight was out for two months this season after a hit at Purdue cracked his vertebrae.

Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey will likely compete to be the Wolverines' quarterback next season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Peters played as a redshirt freshman before having a concussion earlier this month at Wisconsin. McCaffrey, a freshman who didn't play this season, is the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

    Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling said he was happy to get a 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 26, 2017.

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win 2:11

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win
Peters goes for a 0:56

Peters goes for a "little bit of Finn on Finn' action in the shootout
'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says 3:53

'This may have been the best game...all year,' Peters says

View More Video