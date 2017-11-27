Sports

Spurs' Parker expects Leonard to return in '2 to 3 weeks'

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:55 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SAN ANTONIO

Tony Parker is back for the San Antonio Spurs, and the veteran guard expects teammate Kawhi Leonard to return in "two or three weeks" from a quadriceps injury that's kept him out all season.

Leonard has been practicing with Parker and retired San Antonio forwards Tim Duncan and Matt Bonner as part of his rehabilitation from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

"I still think he's a couple of weeks away," Parker said of Leonard. "He was looking good the last two or three practices he practiced with me."

Parker will start at point guard in his season debut Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon. He will play limited minutes, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said, but there was no exact figure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leonard worked out Monday after the team's morning shootaround, a rare public sighting of him on the court.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year missed the last three games of last season's Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors after re-aggravating a sprained left ankle, but said he recovered from the injury shortly after San Antonio's season ended.

Leonard missed all preseason with a thigh injury that Popovich said was similar to Parker's.

Popovich was not as definitive about when Leonard would return, joking that he would confer with team doctors rather than "Dr. Parker."

"He's getting very close," Popovich said. "Making progress. He's having contact now. Hopefully we'll get him back shortly."

The Spurs have the third best record in the West (12-7) despite being without Leonard and Parker.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

    UNC basketball coach Roy Williams talks about the Tar Heels disappointing performance in the PK80 loss to Michigan State.

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

UNC's Roy Williams: 3:07

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"
UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 2:46

UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State
Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win 2:11

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

View More Video