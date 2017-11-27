Freeney's winding career path now brings him to Detroit

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2017 file photo shows Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney warming up up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. At age 37, Freeney can never be too sure what next year is going to bring _ or even next week. Even so, he was caught off guard last week, when Seattle waived him about a month after he’d signed with the Seahawks. The Detroit Lions were happy to take advantage of Freeney’s sudden availability, so the veteran defensive end is with them now. Rick Scuteri AP Photo