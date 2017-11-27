Sports

Pacheco-Ortiz scores 17, leads Liberty past Howard, 75-55

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:20 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

LYNCHBURG, Va.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had a season-high 17 points and Scottie James had his second-consecutive double-double to help Liberty beat Howard 75-55 on Monday night.

Pacheco-Ortiz made 6 of 7 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists, while James had 14 points, on 5-of-7 shooting, and 10 rebounds. Caleb Homesley scored 15 points, Ryan Kemrite added 11 and freshman Elijah Cuffee tied his career high with 10 points for Liberty (5-2).

Lovell Cabbil and Kemrite each hit a 3-pointer before Pacheco-Ortiz made a jumper as the Flames took a 10-0 lead. Homesley scored eight points, including two 3s, during a 20-7 run that made it 32-14 before taking a 19-point lead into the break. Howard (0-7) trailed by at least 16 points throughout the second half.

Charles Williams had 13 points and RJ Coles scored 12 for the Bison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Liberty shot 50 percent from the field, including 10 of 25 from 3-point range. Howard was 20-of-51 (39 percent) shooting and made just 9 of 17 from the free-throw line.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

    UNC basketball coach Roy Williams talks about the Tar Heels disappointing performance in the PK80 loss to Michigan State.

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

UNC's Roy Williams: 3:07

UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"
UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 2:46

UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State
Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win 2:11

Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win

View More Video