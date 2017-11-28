Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib
Crabtree, Talib have suspensions reduced to 1 game

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

November 28, 2017 07:53 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif.

Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib have had their suspensions reduced to one game on appeal.

The NFL announced Tuesday that appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash cut down the two-game suspensions after hearings. Brooks heard Crabtree's case, while Thrash heard Talib's appeal.

The fight during Oakland's 21-14 win was a continuation of a dispute that started last season when Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off during the season finale. Crabtree missed the first game between the teams this year but went after Talib early Sunday.

On the second play of Oakland's second drive, Crabtree aggressively blocked Talib on a running play and drove him to the ground on the Broncos sideline, setting off the brawl. Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off again.

