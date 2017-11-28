Sports

Edogi's 20 points, 11 boards sparks Iona past Ohio, 93-88

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:32 PM

ATHENS, Ohio

TK Edogi scored six of his 20 points off the Iona bench in the final three minutes to spearhead the Gaels' 93-88 win over Ohio Tuesday night.

Edogi knocked down four free throws and got to the basket for a layup after Ohio's Gavin Block hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 83-83.

E.J. Crawford scored 20 points and Zach Lewis and Rickey McGill scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Iona (2-4). But Edogi came off the bench to hit 6 of 10 from the field, knock down 8 of 8 from the free throw line and grab 11 rebounds. Iona finished perfect from the free throw line, 13 for 13.

Mike Laster scored 23 points to lead Ohio (3-3). Block finished with 18 points and Jordan Dartis and Teyvion Kirk added 15 and 14 points, respectively while Doug Taylor grabbed a dozen rebounds and dished out four assists.

