Rhode Island downs Brown 86-62 behind Russell's 20

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:33 PM

KINGSTON, R.I.

Fatts Russell scored a career-high 20 points with four assists, Jared Terrell added 18 points with three steals, and Rhode Island never trailed in defeating Brown 86-62 on Tuesday night.

Jeff Dowtin scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for Rhode Island (4-2), which now leads Brown 108-53 in the series and has won 15 of the previous 16 games against the Bears (4-3).

Stanford Robinson scored back-to-back layups in Rhode Island's 10-2 opening run. Dowtin's layup made it a 15-point game, and the Rams led 43-25 at halftime after Russell scored 13 points in the final 3:31 of the half.

Jarvis Garrett hit a jumper, and Terrell — named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the second time in his career — dunked, and Rhode Island was up 50-30 early in the second half. Cyril Langevine's jumper made it a 24-point game with 11:42 to play and the Rams were never threatened.

Brandon Anderson scored 20 points and Desmond Cambridge added 15 with four 3-pointers for Brown.

