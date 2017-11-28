Sports

Utomi has 24 points, 13 boards, Akron gets by Chattanooga

November 28, 2017

AKRON, Ohio

Daniel Utomi had 24 points with 13 rebounds as Akron remained undefeated at home, beating Chattanooga 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Akron's only loss was at Dayton, 73-60, on Saturday. The Zips (3-1) next play at Marshall on Saturday.

Malcolm Duvivier, who finished with 15, scored 10 straight points midway through the first half to give Akron a 20-11 lead. The Zips were up 39-28 at the break. Emmanuel Olojakpoke opened the second period by slamming home a dunk and Akron led 47-35 at the 14:16 mark.

Chattanooga (3-4) closed to 72-69 after Rodney Chatman's layup with 52 seconds left, but Utomi responded with a 3-pointer to seal the win.

Jimond Ivey was 6 of 9 from the floor for 15 points with three steals for the Zips.

Chatman led the Mocs with 19 points, Nat Dixon added 16 with six assists and Joshua Phillips chipped in 13 points.

