Adam Scott to play Australian PGA with long putter

FILE - In this April 14, 2013, file photo, Adam Scott of Australia celebrates after a birdie putt on the 18th green during the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Scott, whose world ranking has slid to No. 31, said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, he will use a long-handled putter at the Australian PGA, similar to the now-banned broomstick version that he won the Masters with in 2013. He switched to a short putter from the broomstick one after a ban began in 2016 on anchoring the putter against the body. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo