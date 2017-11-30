Sports

Whitfield, Burk score 20 each; Campbell beats Stetson 85-78

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:33 PM

DELAND, Fla.

Shane Whitfield and Marcus Burk each scored 20 points and Campbell beat Stetson 85-78 on Thursday night.

Whitfield was 7-of-9 shooting and Burk made 8 of 13 field goals, including three 3-pointers. Chris Clemons added 15 points for Campbell (4-4). Cory Gensler chipped in 12 points and Andrew Eudy had nine points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Divine Myles scored 27 points and had nine rebounds to lead Stetson (5-4). Angel Rivera added 13 points and B.J. Glasford had 12.

The Hatters were down 10 points at halftime, but tied it at 60 midway through the second half. The Camels answered with a 14-0 run and led 74-60 with 4:33 to play. Whitfield and Gensler scored five points apiece during the stretch.

Rivera and Luke Doyle made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Stetson to 83-78, but with just three seconds left.

