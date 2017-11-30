Sports

Pusica has 22, Northeastern turns back Harvard 77-61

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

Vasa Pusica scored 22 points, Devon Begley added 14 off the bench and Northeastern defeated Harvard 77-61 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (3-4) made 6 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes, including two in a 14-0 run to open a 32-11 lead. Even with Harvard closing the half on a 15-2 run, Northeastern, which made 7 of 14 treys, led 41-34.

The Crimson went 2 of 8 from distance, made 12 of 14 free throws, but also had nine turnovers that Northeastern turned into 17 points.

Harvard kept the deficit in single digits for seven minutes of the second half but mostly swapped baskets after that as the Huskies slowly pulled way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bryce Aiken scored 26 points for Harvard (3-5) and Chris Lewis had 20 on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 from the line. The Crimson finished 3 of 17 behind the arc.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner

    Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who played at Leesville Road High School, named the 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner as the top ACC football student-athlete.

Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner

Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner 1:03

Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner
UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 1:12

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

View More Video