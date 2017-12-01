FILE - in this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Washington State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado in Pullman, Wash. A person with direct knowledge of the meeting says Leach met with Tennessee athletic director John Currie to discuss the Volunteers’ coaching vacancy. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side intended to make the meeting public. The meeting was in Los Angeles earlier Thursday, Nov. 30, and Leach was scheduled to fly back to Pullman.
FILE - in this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Washington State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado in Pullman, Wash. A person with direct knowledge of the meeting says Leach met with Tennessee athletic director John Currie to discuss the Volunteers’ coaching vacancy. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side intended to make the meeting public. The meeting was in Los Angeles earlier Thursday, Nov. 30, and Leach was scheduled to fly back to Pullman. Young Kwak, File AP Photo
AP Source: Leach meets with Tennessee AD about coaching job

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

December 01, 2017 12:34 AM

Washington State football coach Mike Leach met with Tennessee athletic director John Currie on Thursday to discuss the Volunteers' coaching vacancy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the meeting.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side intended to make the meeting public. The meeting was in Los Angeles earlier Thursday and Leach was scheduled to fly back to Pullman.

Leach has been at Washington State for six years and is 38-37, but 26-12 the last three seasons, including 19-8 in the Pac-12. Previously, he coached 10 seasons at Texas Tech and went 84-43.

Tennessee was close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but the deal fell through due to backlash from fans and supporters stemming from an unsubstantiated claim in court documents that Schiano might have known about Jerry Sandusky's abuse of boys while Schiano was an assistant at Penn State.

Schiano has denied the claim.

The Volunteers' search has since stumbled forward rather publicly. There were reports of contact with Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Purdue's Jeff Brohm. Earlier Thursday, North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren agreed to a contract extension after he had discussions with Tennessee.

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed to this report.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

