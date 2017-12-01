Sports

Pacific holds off UC Riverside 57-55

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Jack Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and Anthony Townes and Jahlil Tripp added 11 points apiece as Pacific held off UC Riverside 57-55 on Thursday night.

Tripp chipped in eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Tigers (4-4), who beat their former Big West Conference foe for the fourth straight time and 21st in 25 all-time matchups.

Dikymbe Martin led the Highlanders (2-4) with 17 points, five steals and four assists. Chance Murray added 13 points and five boards.

Pacific dominated the first half, holding UC Riverside to 26.5 percent shooting (9 of 34) from the floor in opening up a 31-22 lead at intermission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Highlanders hung around and forged a 46-all tie on Murray's 3-pointer midway through the second half. But Tripp answered with a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws to put the Tigers on top for good. Martin's jumper pulled UC Riverside within 56-55 with 1:17 left, but Martin missed a jumper with 20 seconds remaining and Ryker Pierce missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for UC Riverside.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

    Over 12,000 items of personal records from beloved UNC basketball coaching legend Dean Smith are now available for the public to view.

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 1:12

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels
Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner 1:03

Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

View More Video