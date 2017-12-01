Hopkins scores 29 to lead Fresno St. past Weber St., 83-71

Sports

FRESNO, Calif.

Jaron Hopkins had career highs of 29 points and seven steals and Deshon Taylor scored 18 to help Fresno State beat Weber State 83-71 on Thursday night.

Hopkins made a career-best 11 field goal on 16 attempts. Bryson Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds and Ray Bowles scored 11 for Fresno State (5-2).

Hopkins scored eight points as the Bulldogs jumped to a 20-4 lead fewer than seven minutes in and Fresno State never trailed. Michal Kozak's 3-pointer capped a 7-0 spurt that pulled Weber State (4-3) within eight points with six minutes left in the first half, but the Wildcats would get no closer.

Hopkins made a jumper, and after Zach Braxton hit a free throw on the other end, made back-to-back layups to make it 42-28 and Fresno State scored 10 of the first 13 second-half points to push the lead to 21 points. Weber State closed the game with a 7-1 run.

Brekkott Chapman led the Wildcats with 21 points and a career-high eight rebounds.

Weber State shot 54 percent, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, but the Bulldogs scored 22 points off 21 Wildcats turnovers.

