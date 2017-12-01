Sports

Harris scores 18 points; New Mexico State beats UTEP 80-60

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

EL PASO, Texas

A.J. Harris scored 18 points and New Mexico State rolled to an 80-60 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Jemerrio Jones added 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1), which has won four straight, including back-to-back games against the Miners. Sidy N'Dir and Keyon Jones chipped in 10 points apiece.

It was the first game for UTEP (1-6) interim coach Phil Johnson, who took over the program after Tim Floyd announced his retirement following the Miners' 66-52 loss against Lamar on Monday night. Keith Frazier, Paul Thomas, and Trey Touchet each scored nine points to lead UTEP.

Jones made a 3-pointer to spark a 26-9 run and the Aggies closed the first half with a 37-23 lead. Shunn Buchanan made a 3-pointer and Jones added five points in an 8-0 surge that stretched New Mexico State's lead to 23 points with nine minutes left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

    Over 12,000 items of personal records from beloved UNC basketball coaching legend Dean Smith are now available for the public to view.

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 1:12

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels
Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner 1:03

Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner
NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:33

NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack

View More Video