Sports

Rangers don't tender contracts to Hanser Alberto, 3 pitchers

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers have decided not to tender contracts to infielder Hanser Alberto and three right-handed pitchers.

The trio of pitchers — Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin and Nick Martinez — also became free agents after the moves before Friday night's non-tender deadline.

Texas has two unfilled spots in its starting rotation. General manager Jon Daniels said the team isn't ruling out bringing back Griffin or Martinez but is keeping open its options.

Griffin was 6-6 with a 5.94 ERA in 18 games last season, and Martinez was 3-8 with a 5.66 ERA in 23 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gonzalez and Alberto missed all of last season with injuries. Gonzalez had Tommy John surgery in July, a month after Alberto had shoulder surgery.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack

    Orange High School linebacker Payton Wilson, who committed to UNC on May 1st and decommitted from the Tar Heels on Nov. 22, commits to NC State on Dec. 1st.

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:41

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack
Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State
Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner 1:03

Miami WR Braxton Berrios named 2017 Jim Tatum Award Winner

View More Video