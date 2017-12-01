Sports

Blue Jays acquire Aledmys Diaz from Cardinals

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:23 PM

ST. LOUIS

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Aledmys Diaz from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in exchange for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman.

Diaz was an All-Star as a breakout rookie in 2016 but slumped throughout last season, batting .259 with seven homers in 79 games. The 27-year-old Cuban is primarily a shortstop but has also played second base, third base and left field. He is likely to serve as depth behind shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and second baseman Devon Travis.

Woodman was Toronto's second-round pick in the 2016 draft out of the University of Mississippi. The 23-year-old hit .240 with seven homers and four steals in the Class A Midwest League this year. MLB.com rated him as the Blue Jays' 28th best prospect.

Toronto also non-tendered infielder Ryan Goins and right-hander Tom Koehler.

