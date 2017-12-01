Sports

Young joins Phillies as assistant pitching coach to Kranitz

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA

The Phillies have named Rick Kranitz pitching coach and hired Chris Young to be an assistant pitching coach.

Kranitz spent last season as assistant pitching coach for the Phillies and was retained to new manager Gabe Kapler's staff last week. Young spent the last three years with the Houston Astros as a pro scout and scouting supervisor. He previously was a pro scout for the San Diego Padres for five seasons from 2010-14.

The 36-year-old Young pitched in the minors for six seasons.

The Phillies already have hired Jim Gott (bullpen coach), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting coach), John Mallee (hitting coach) and Dusty Wathan (third base coach) to their staff.

