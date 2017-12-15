The world’s strongest men and women are spending the weekend in Raleigh

A competition in town for the weekend will determine who does the real heavy lifting.
The Official Strongman Games for men and women are set for Saturday and Sunday at Dorton Arena at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
“This is basically the Olympics for strongman,” Albie Mushaney, who qualified seventh for the men’s Masters event, told the Oregonian.
Each division consists of 30 competitors, 20 from an online qualifier and 10 who received invitations from event organizers.
World’s Strongest Woman titles for the taking are the Open, 180-pound and 141-pound divisions. A women’s Masters division will also be held.
World’s Strongest Man titles are up for grabs in the Masters, 232-pound, 198-pound and 176-pound divisions. There is also a men’s Open division to qualify for a Giants Live event.
Tickets, good for both days of competition, cost $15 online and $20 at the door.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
