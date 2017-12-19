Colin Kaepernick Panthers quarterback? Twitter went nuts.
Colin Kaepernick Panthers quarterback? Twitter went nuts. Slaven Vlasic (
Colin Kaepernick Panthers quarterback? Twitter went nuts. Slaven Vlasic (

Sports

The idea of Kaepernick replacing Cam Newton didn’t play well with Panthers fans

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 09:31 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

It was mostly fun and games Monday when news spread that rapper Diddy said he wanted to buy the Panthers, but talk that he’d give former NFL player Colin Kaepernick a shot at being quarterback did not amuse fans of Cam Newton.

Though Newton has had his share of publicity bumps, he is arguably the most beloved man in Charlotte, adored as both an athlete and philanthropist devoted to helping kids.

It’s entirely possible Diddy wasn’t serious, considering he also recently posted on Instagram that he was changing his name. That, he later said, was just the booze talking.

Either way, Carolina Panthers fans were not amused, including one who tweeted: “The P in P Diddy stands for Pinhead.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s some of the things Newton fans tweeted Monday.

More Videos

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team 1:11

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team

Pause
Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious 1:46

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 1:04

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

A family tradition gives back with grace 2:24

A family tradition gives back with grace

  • Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that there are many questions to be answered from the investigation of Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson and how his image has been tarnished.

Panthers beat writer Joe Person: Questions and tarnished image for Jerry Richardson

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that there are many questions to be answered from the investigation of Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson and how his image has been tarnished.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team 1:11

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team

Pause
Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte 0:43

Panthers Ron Rivera on the team potentially leaving Charlotte

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:01

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious 1:46

Panthers Ron Rivera: the allegations against Richardson are very serious

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 1:04

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

A family tradition gives back with grace 2:24

A family tradition gives back with grace

  • Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

    Tina Becker has been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers

View More Video