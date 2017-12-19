The idea of Kaepernick replacing Cam Newton didn’t play well with Panthers fans

It was mostly fun and games Monday when news spread that rapper Diddy said he wanted to buy the Panthers, but talk that he’d give former NFL player Colin Kaepernick a shot at being quarterback did not amuse fans of Cam Newton.
Though Newton has had his share of publicity bumps, he is arguably the most beloved man in Charlotte, adored as both an athlete and philanthropist devoted to helping kids.
It’s entirely possible Diddy wasn’t serious, considering he also recently posted on Instagram that he was changing his name. That, he later said, was just the booze talking.
Either way, Carolina Panthers fans were not amused, including one who tweeted: “The P in P Diddy stands for Pinhead.”
Here’s some of the things Newton fans tweeted Monday.
You're a joke if you think Kaepernick can outplay Cam Newton https://t.co/wF8bNCsHSK— FreeMyBoyLonelyTailgater Boosky (@sheabooskyy) December 18, 2017
Puffy, Diddy, whatever he calls himself...It's the CAROLINA Panthers. Secondly, do not mess with Cam Newton.— Kelli Storey (@KelliStorey) December 18, 2017
When Diddy said he would bring Kaep in to challenge Cam for the starting QB job it was already over for him in this city lol.— J November (@juschill__) December 18, 2017
Diddy talking about bringing in Colin Kaepernick to compete for the starting job? Na dawg we're good with Cam.— Austin Locklear (@adl_66) December 18, 2017
Cam Newton went to bed last night feeling pretty good after that big win only to wake up to the news that P Diddy wants to buy the Panthers & make Kaepernick the starting QB...life comes at you fast— Timaaaaaay! (@OdubelsHorns) December 18, 2017
Colin Kaepernick joining Diddy as a possible Co-Owner of the Panthers, where the current franchise QB basically said all lives matter not too long ago... Is the most comedic episode of the twilight zone ever.— Captain Big Boss (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) December 18, 2017
Diddy talking bout if he get the Panthers first thing he going to do is address the Kaepernick situation. ♂️ No, Diddy....you don’t say that out loud BEFORE you get the team— Chocolate Star ⭐️ (@Just_Cardo) December 18, 2017
He'll be dumb to do that. I'll understand if Cam was playing bad but that's not the case but having Kaepernick in as a backup is a WIN.— Jocques (@JocSenpai) December 19, 2017
P. Diddy said he hopes to buy the Carolina Panthers so he can sign Colin Kaepernick.— Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) December 18, 2017
This would be AMAZING!!!!
I would love to see this fool lose all of his money while showing the world that Kaepernick doesn’t belong in the NFL.
Successful business owner =\= successful NFL franchise owner. Dude legitimately wants Kaepernick to compete with an NFL MVP QB LMAO— Cardiac Carolina (@CardiacCarolina) December 18, 2017
This was fine up until he said he would put Kaepernick in the running for starting qb lol what a joke https://t.co/cfAuKv1rUG— Ry McDaniel (@RyanDannyPoo) December 18, 2017
Strike 1: Repeatedly calling the Carolina Panthers the "North Carolina Panthers" & only addressing NC fans despite the Panthers serving for both North & South Carolina.— Adam Johnson™ (@TigerPanthrHeat) December 18, 2017
Strike 2: Threatening to bring in Kaepernick to take Cams job.
Yeah, Im not feeling this Diddy thing anymore. https://t.co/rk5CM0zBLP
