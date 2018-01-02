Bodies of man and woman found in Oregon home

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman inside a southern Oregon home, authorities said Tuesday.
Medford police Lt. Justin Ivens declined to say how they died and said their names will not be released until relatives are notified.
He said officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday looked through a window and saw one person down. Once inside, they found the second body.
"We're in the early stages of this," Ivens said.
Never miss a local story.
Neighbors identified the pair as an unmarried couple who lived in the northeast Medford home for several years and had guns.
Rebecca Golden and Mike White, who live next door, said the man had claimed the woman was trying to kill him. They said he often brought paperwork, such as emails, to their house in attempts to prove the woman's threats and supposed infidelity.
"They were both a bit off, mentally off," Golden told the Mail Tribune newspaper .
The man also told them he was dying of an unspecified illness and took many medications.
"He really had a habit of fabricating a lot of things," White said. "You never knew what was true."
Police carried a small dog from the home, and Jackson County Animal Control later removed another dog.
Comments