Sam Bradford on latest comeback: 'Really hard to let it go.'

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford 8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Chicago. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has returned to practice, two months after a cleanup surgery on his left knee. Bradford, who led the Vikings to a season-opening win over New Orleans before experiencing pain in the twice-repaired joint, had his latest operation on Nov. 7. He was placed on injured reserve the following day. This was the first week he was eligible to resume practicing with the team.