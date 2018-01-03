Sports

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is entering the NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:12 PM

LOS ANGELES

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Rosen made the expected announcement Wednesday with a post on Twitter. He is expected to be a high first-round pick in April.

Rosen has been the Bruins' starting quarterback for the past three seasons, playing in 30 total games after missing half of his sophomore year with injuries. He passed for 9,301 yards with 59 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

He was close to fired UCLA coach Jim Mora, but discussed his decision with new Bruins coach Chip Kelly.

In his statement, Rosen says that attending UCLA was "the best decision of my life." He also promises his mother that he'll return to Westwood to finish his degree.

