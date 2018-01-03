Sports

Florida hires Mississippi State interim coach Knox, Sunseri

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:14 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Florida coach Dan Mullen has hired two more veteran assistants, adding Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox and Oakland Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri.

Knox follows Mullen from Starkville, Mississippi, where he worked as a running backs coach (2009-17) and special teams coordinator (2014-17). Knox has more than 20 years of Southeastern Conference coaching experience at Mississippi, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Knox led the Bulldogs to a victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Sunseri has 34 years of coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL and five in the SEC.

Prior to his stint with the Raiders, Sunseri spent two years at Florida State (2013-14). He also worked as Tennessee's defensive coordinator (2012), as Alabama's assistant head coach (2009-11) and as defensive line coach for the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2002-08).

