United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Marco Trovati AP Photo

Sports

Shiffrin wins GS for 3rd straight World Cup victory in 2018

By ERIC WILLEMSEN Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:36 AM

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia

Defending overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin won a women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday to stretch her winning streak for 2018 to three races.

The American is the first female skier with three straight wins at the start of a year since Vreni Schneider of Switzerland achieved the feat in 1989.

Shiffrin, who was suffering from a cold, lost more than half a second of a big first-run lead but still beat world GS champion Tessa Worley of France by 0.31 seconds.

Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.91 behind in third, followed by three more racers all within one second of Shiffrin's winning time.

It was the American's 39th World Cup win, and sixth in GS.

