Rams' Barron, Cooper active for playoff meeting with Falcons

January 06, 2018

Linebacker Mark Barron and kick returner Pharoh Cooper are active for the Los Angeles Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Barron was limited in practice this week by an Achilles' tendon injury, but he was in uniform Saturday night for the Rams' first playoff game in 13 years.

Cooper is a Pro Bowl selection after a strong season on special teams. He also was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury from the Rams' regular-season finale.

The Rams (11-5) rested most of their top playmakers last weekend in that game against San Francisco, keeping them fresh for the franchise's first postseason game in Southern California since 1986.

The defending NFC champion Falcons (10-6) reported no significant injuries.

