Sports

Brown's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Georgia Southern to 72-69 win

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

STATESBORO, Ga.

Tookie Brown hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Georgia Southern a 72-69 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night.

Cameron Corcoran had driven the lane and scored to tie the game for Little Rock (4-13, 1-3 Sun Belt) with 18 seconds left. Brown worked the clock before letting loose with his game-winner.

The Eagles (12-5, 3-1) made their final three shots in the last 2:28 after going 1 for 13 over an eight-minute span, allowing the Trojans to come back from a 10-point deficit and take a three-point lead on Andre Jones' dunk with 4:17 remaining.

Trailing by a point, Georgia Southern went on a 17-3 run, including six straight points from Montae Glenn, on its way to a 37-31 halftime lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brown scored 15 points and Quan Jackson 14 for the Eagles with Jake Allsmiller chipping in 11 and Ike Smith 10. Glenn had 10 rebounds with nine points.

Oliver Black scored 15 points, Corcoran 14 and Jones 13 for Little Rock.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”

    Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”

Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached” 6:13

Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”
NC State's Ryan Finley to return for his senior season 0:36

NC State's Ryan Finley to return for his senior season
How does NC State matchup with Duke? 10:35

How does NC State matchup with Duke?

View More Video