Sports

Jurkin's 15 points, 11 boards helps ETSU top Chattanooga

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Peter Jurkin scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as East Tennessee State defeated Chattanooga 85-66 on Saturday, running its win streak to six games.

ETSU (12-4, 3-0 Southern Conference) led from start to finish in its third dominating performance to open SoCon play. The Buccaneers defeated Mercer by 19 and Binghamton by 18 before Saturday's 19-point win. ETSU has won 10 of its last 11 and is ranked in the Mid-Major polls.

Mladen Armus added 14 points and five rebounds in nine minutes, Desonta Bradford scored 13 points with a pair of 3-pointers, Devontavius Payne added 12 points five rebounds and two assists for the Buccaneers.

Nat Dixon led Chattanooga (6-10, 0-3) with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Joshua Phillips scored 17.

ETSU controlled the boards 42-29, blocked five shots and outscored Chattanooga 39-11 in the paint.

