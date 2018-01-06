Sports

King's double-double helps Middle Tennessee beat FAU 61-57

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:31 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Nick King had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and made a pair of key free throws late to help Middle Tennessee hold off Florida Atlantic 61-57 on Saturday.

Giddy Potts added 13 points and four steals for Middle Tennessee (11-4, 3-0 Conference USA). Antwain Johnson chipped in 10 points.

Ronald Delph scored 17 points to lead FAU (6-9, 0-3), which has lost six straight. Jailyn Ingram had 11 points and Gerdarius Troutman 10.

Back-to-back layups from King and Tyrik Dixon stretched the Blue Raiders' lead to 57-50 with 2:15 to play. A 7-2 spurt, capped by Troutman's 3-pointer, pulled FAU to 59-57 with 13 seconds left. King made two free throws, and Justin Massey missed a 3-point attempt for the Owls to end it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

FAU shot 1 of 11 from distance, including 0 of 6 in the second half.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”

    Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”

Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached” 6:13

Roy Williams on loss to Virginia: “We act like we have never been coached”
NC State's Ryan Finley to return for his senior season 0:36

NC State's Ryan Finley to return for his senior season
How does NC State matchup with Duke? 10:35

How does NC State matchup with Duke?

View More Video