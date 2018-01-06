Sports

Savannah St. downs feisty Coppin St. 80-71 behind Jenkins

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 07:31 PM

BALTIMORE

Javaris Jenkins scored 19 points and Dexter McClanahan finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Savannah State downed Coppin State 80-71 on Saturday.

Ty'lik Evans made a pair of free throws to put the Tigers up 68-63 with 5:29 left before Lamar Morgan and Lucian Brownlee each buried 3-pointers and put Coppin State up a point.

McClanahan immediately responded with a 3, Brownlee missed his 3 attempt on the next possession, Austin Dasent made a 3 for Savannah State (4-12, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and a 74-69 lead and the Eagles never got closer.

Morgan shot 50 percent from 3-point range en route to 6 3s and led Coppin State (0-17, 0-2) with 26 points. Brownlee scored a career-high 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Coppin State has lost 20 straight dating to last season. The Eagles' last victory was an 84-83 win at Savannah State on Feb. 20, 2017.

