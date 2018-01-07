William & Mary cruises to 85-63 victory over Drexel

Sports

David Cohn tied his season high with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and Nathan Knight finished with a double-double to propel William & Mary to an 85-63 victory over Drexel on Sunday.

Cohn knocked down 4 of 5 from 3-point range as the Tribe (11-4, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from distance. Knight scored 19 and grabbed 13 rebounds as William & Mary controlled the boards 41-30. The Tribe outscored Drexel 21-6 on second-chance points and won for the 10th time in 12 games.

William & Mary sank half of its 32 shots, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range, and used a 13-0 run to take 45-34 lead into halftime. The Tribe pushed their lead to 20 midway through the second half and hit cruise control from there.

Alihan Demir and Tramaine Isabell scored 14 apiece to pace the Dragons (7-10, 1-3).

