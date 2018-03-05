NC Central AD named Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year

North Carolina Central Athletic Director Ingrid Wicker McCree was named the Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year on Monday afternoon.
The honor was announced by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). McCree, who took over as the athletic director at NCCU in the spring of 2008, will be presented the award for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) during the James J. Corbett Awards Luncheon on June 29, at the NACDA 53rd Annual Convention at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
The award highlights the efforts of athletic directors for their commitment and contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.
From 2004-06, McCree served as the president of the CIAA Executive Board, and has been a member of the NCAA Division I Council since 2017. She also served on the NCAA’s Division II Legislation Committee from 2004-07. She was named the CIAA Senior Woman Administrator of the Year in 2006. In 2015, the Women Leaders in College Sports named McCree as its NCAA Division I FCS Administrator of the Year Award winner.
McCree coached both volleyball and softball at NCCU, becoming the first coach in school history to win conference titles in multiple sports. She was a three-time CIAA Volleyball Coach of the Year and was inducted into the NCCU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004 as head coach of the 1998 softball team. She was inducted into the CIAA John B. McLendon Hall of Fame in 2016.
