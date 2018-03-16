While UNC was at the ACC Tournament, a robber hit the Smith Center. What did he get?

A "person of interest" is being sought by UNC-Chapel Hill campus police in connection with a break-in that happened at the Dean E. Smith Center March 9.
Police released still images captured from surveillance video of the person they are seeking as well as of a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.
The break-in happened while the Tar Heels were out of town playing in the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
An incident report indicated the UNC locker room and the men's basketball office were targeted. Investigators said there was no forced entry suspected to gain entry into the Smith Center. Basketball player Cameron Johnson was listed as one of the victims.
The thief got away with a PlayStation 4, an XBox One and 11 articles of clothing all worth $2,900 belonging to UNC Athletics, a financial document worth $3,058 belonging to Johnson and a MacBook Pro worth $1,200 belonging to another victim.
Anyone with any information regarding the individual or the incident is asked to contact UNC police at (919) 962-0564.
