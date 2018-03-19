Relatively speaking, women's NCAA field is a family affair

FILE - At left, in a Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Missouri forward Bri Porter 4) attempts an uncontested shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. At right, in a March 19, 2017, file photo, Missouri forward Cierra Porter goes up for a shot during the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. With 11 pairs of sisters and a mother-daughter combo, the women's NCAA Tournament has definitely been a family affair.