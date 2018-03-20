Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.
Lue said in statement that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is and offered no timetable for his return. The coach said he feels he needs to step away "and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation" from which to coach the rest of the season.
Associate head coach Larry Drew will run the team in Lue's absence. Drew said he received a text message from Lue at 1:30 a.m. saying, "It's your show."
LeBron James said he was informed of Lue's decision at morning shootaround, saying it was "probably well overdue."
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A winter storm expected to hit the Northeast is forcing at least one college basketball team to alter its travel plans for the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
West Virginia's athletic department announced the Mountaineers will leave a day early for Boston. WVU says it will depart Morgantown on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.
Fifth-seeded West Virginia meets top-seeded Villanova in the East Region semifinals at TD Garden on Friday night.
The National Weather Service says the bulk of the wind-driven snow and sleet is expected to hit New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Massachusetts early Thursday.
A winter storm in the East during the 2017 tournament also prompted teams to scramble their travel plans.
PRO FOOTBALL
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally made a splash in free agency by signing tight end Eric Ebron.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Ebron was released last week by the Detroit Lions, the team that made him a first-round pick in 2014.
The 6-foot-4, 2532-pound Ebron gives quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett another receiving threat. He will be paired with Jack Doyle, who appeared in his first Pro Bowl last season.
Ebron had 186 receptions, 2,070 yards and 11 TDs in four seasons with the Lions and developed a reputation for dropping passes. But he's just 24 years old.
Indy's move comes on the heels of Saturday's trade that gave the New York Jets the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Indy got the Jets pick at No. 6, two second-round picks this year and another second-rounder in 2019.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is working to finalize a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 in 2019, the sport's first regular-season games in Europe.
The Red Sox have the option of having both games be Boston home games, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made.
Baseball officials have long hoped for games on London and settled last year on Olympic Stadium, which is in its second season as home of West Ham of the Premier League. Because it originally was built for a 400-meter track, it is wider than other large stadiums in the London area and can best accommodate the dimensions of a baseball field.
MLB chose the June window because it is after the Premier League season and before the stadium must be made available for summer track and field events. MLB hopes to make an announcement within the next two months.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The reigning National League champion Dodgers are going to be without their red-headed slugger on opening day, and possibly for a while after.
Justin Turner has a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch during Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Turner was struck by a pitch from right-hander Kendall Graveman in the first inning. Last year's NLCS MVP grunted and winced as he jogged away from the plate toward the dugout, his hand hanging limp at his side. He was quickly visited by a trainer and replaced by Donovan Solano.
General manager Farhan Zaidi said the team didn't know yet how long Turner would be out, but players with broken wrists usually miss several weeks. Turner says he'll visit the doctor again Tuesday to hopefully learn more.
