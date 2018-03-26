Former MLB infielder Munenori Kawasaki set to retire

In this May 31, 2015, photo, then Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Munenori Kawasaki waits to bat before a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Former major league infielder Kawasaki, 36, is likely to retire after being released by his Japanese professional baseball club Softbank Hawks on Monday, March 26, 2018. He said in a statement that a series of injuries has prevented him from being the player he wanted to be. Kawasaki spent five seasons in Major League Baseball with the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. His post-game interviews in broken English became an internet sensation during that time. Ann Heisenfelt AP Photo