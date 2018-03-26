Former UNC basketball player David Noel had a lot to say about Duke's loss to Kansas

Like many Tar Heels fans, former UNC basketball player David Noel relished Duke’s loss to Kansas on Sunday evening in the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight round.
Noel, who played under Coach Roy Williams and helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2005 NCAA title, boasted about Duke’s loss in a video he posted on Instagram.
Never miss a local story.
In the video, Noel is wearing a T-shirt with a handwritten message: “Yo boyfriend can’t check me cause he Dookie.”
After his basketball career at Carolina, Noel played for a season for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA. The Durham native now coaches boys’ basketball at Southern Durham High School, his alma mater.
Comments