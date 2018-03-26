Wild sign Olympian Jordan Greenway for stretch run

The Minnesota Wild added one of their top prospects for the stretch run of the race for the playoffs, signing left wing Jordan Greenway to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Greenway was expected to join the team in time to play at Nashville on Tuesday, with seven games to go in the regular season. The Wild are in third place in the Central Division, just ahead of a crowded race for the two Western Conference wild cards.
Greenway had 92 points in 112 games for Boston University. The Terriers lost to Michigan in the Northeast Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Greenway had 13 goals, 22 assists and 52 penalty minutes in 36 games in his junior season. He took a hiatus to play for the U.S. team at the Olympics in South Korea, scoring one goal in five games while playing often on a checking line.
Never miss a local story.
"It's rare to find a player with that combination of size, speed and skill, and he's a guy we think is ready to play in the NHL," Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters. "It's a tough league. I'm sure there are going to be adjustments, and he's going to have to learn the league and figure out how his game translates at this level, but having said that the skill set is pretty impressive."
Greenway, who was drafted in the second round in 2015, can give the club a big-bodied, aggressive presence at the net that it could use more of.
"He's certainly a physical strong man on the ice, but just a very good kind person off the ice," Fletcher said. "He gets along with people and loves life. He's worked hard for this. I'm very happy for him."
The Wild also reassigned right wing Zack Mitchell to the minors on Monday.
Comments