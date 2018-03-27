Three Carolinas high school stars to play in McDonald's All-American game Wednesday

Three Carolinas' high school basketball stars - and a bevy of N.C. ACC recruits - will play in Wednesday's McDonald's All-American game, which tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
McDonald's Slam Dunk champion Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day will be joined by Providence Day's Devon Dotson and Coby White of Greenfield School in Wilson, N.C., to represent the Carolinas in the nation's most prestigious high school All-Star game.
Williamson wowed the crowd with a series of acrobatic moves in Monday's dunk contest. He had ESPN analyst Jay Williams proclaiming him to be one of his generation's best dunkers.
Dotson, the two-time CISAA all-conference player of the year, has committed to Kansas. He has been impressive in pregame scrimmages - national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi said he was the best pure point guard at practice Monday - and also surprised spectators with his leaping ability in the dunk contest. Dotson is a 6-foot-1 senior.
White, a two-time Gatorade N.C. Player of the Year, has committed to North Carolina. He is the all-time leading scorer in N.C. history. Bossi was also impressed with White's ability to score and play fast.
▪ The McDonald's game will also feature several future ACC players for N.C. colleges. They include Duke recruits RJ Barrett, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish.
Barrett, who played at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, is the Gatorade national player of the year. Jones is the younger brother of former Duke star Tyus Jones. Reddish, from Westtown School (Pa.) High, is projected as top 5 lottery pick in the summer of 2019.
Nassir Little of Orlando Christian Prep (Fla.) will play at North Carolina next season.
2018 McDonald’s All-American Rosters
BOYS EAST TEAM
Name Pos Hgt Wgt High School (Location) College
R.J. Barrett SF 6’7” 200 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) Duke
Moses Brown C 7’1” 241 Archbishop Molloy High School (Briarwood, N.Y.) Undecided
Darius Garland PG 6’2” 175 Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.) Vanderbilt
Louis King SF 6’6” 204 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (Jersey City, N.J). Oregon
Romeo Langford SG 6’6” 195 New Albany High School (New Albany, Ind.) Undecided
David McCormack C 6'10" 255 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) Kansas
E.J. Montgomery PF 6'10" 215 Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) Undecided
Immanuel Quickley PG 6’3” 180 The John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.) Kentucky
Nazreon Reid PF 6’10” 240 Roselle Catholic High School (Roselle, N.J.) LSU
Jalen Smith PF 6'9" 195 Mount St. Joseph High School (Baltimore) Maryland
Coby White PG 6'5" 165 Greenfield School (Wilson, NC) North Carolina
Zion Williamson PF 6’6” 272 Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) Duke
BOYS WEST TEAM
Name Pos Hgt Wgt High School (Location) College
Darius Bazley PF 6’8” 195 Princeton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) Syracuse
Bol Bol C 7’2” 220 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) Oregon
Jordan Brown C 6’10” 205 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) Undecided
Devon Dotson PG 6'2" 175 Providence Day School (Charlotte) Kansas
Quentin Grimes SG 6’4” 204 The Woodlands College Park H.S. (The Woodlands, Texas) Kansas
Keldon Johnson SG 6’6” 205 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) Kentucky
Tre Jones PG 6’2” 183 Apple Valley High School (Apple Valley, Minn.) Duke
Nassir Little SF 6’7” 215 Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.) North Carolina
Reggie Perry PF 6'8" 239 Thomasville High School (Thomasville, Ga.) Mississippi St.
Jahvon Quinerly PG 6'1" 160 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (Jersey City, N.J.) Villanova
Cameron Reddish SF 6’7” 203 Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) Duke
Simisola Shittu PF 6’9” 220 Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.) Vanderbilt
