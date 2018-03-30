No Lillehammer return in 2026; bid seems more like for 2030

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 1994, file photo, a sea of Norwegian flags fill the stands waved by fans celebrating the sweep of the medal positions by the Norway alpine ski team in the men's combined event in Hafjell, near Lillehammer, Norway. Gerhard Heiberg, the man who organized the most popular Winter Olympics 24 years ago in the Norwegian ski resort of Lillehammer, said it's too soon to return in 2026. But watch for Lillehammer in 2030. He said he's “a little sad” that Norway can't join the chase for 2026. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo