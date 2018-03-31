Sports

Greek league resumes after 3 weeks; PAOK wins at Atromitos

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 04:33 PM

ATHENS, Greece

After a government-ordered three-week suspension of the Greek league, PAOK beat Atromitos 2-0 and returned to first place on Saturday.

Also, defending champion Olympiakos came from behind to draw at Levadiakos 1-1.

AEK, a point behind PAOK, hosts Panathinaikos on Sunday.

The league was suspended after a violent end to the PAOK-AEK derby in which PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis stormed the pitch carrying a holstered pistol.

With disciplinary cases pending and appeals to be heard, the final league standings could yet be very different. For example, PAOK is appealing a decision that docked the team three points for incidents in the AEK game.

Savvidis has received a three-year ban.

Elsewhere, Panetolikos beat Giannena 1-0.

