Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SAN ANTONIO — The Final Four is down to two teams: Villanova will play for its second national championship in three years when the Wildcats face Michigan on Monday night.
Villanova advanced to the title game by beating Kansas 95-79 in the Final Four. Michigan topped 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago 69-57.
Two years after Jalen Brunson and coach Jay Wright's Wildcats triumphed in Houston, they'll be the favorites to do it again in the Lone Star State.
Their final obstacle is a Wolverines team currently led by German center Moe Wagner, a nightmare matchup for most opponents.
But Villanova is a 3-point shooting machine that tests the depth and defense of every opponent. The Wolverines have scrapped and clawed for most of their victories during March Madness, but that resourcefulness should be fully tested by the No. 1-seeded Wildcats.
Michigan is in the title game for the second time under coach John Beilein, who has never won a national championship. His 2013 Wolverines lost to Rick Pitino's Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta.
PRO BASKETBALL
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has been released from a hospital following a terrifying fall to the floor during Saturday's game at Sacramento.
The team also said Sunday that preliminary tests showed McCaw has no structural damage or problems with his nervous system after the freak injury.
Golden State announced that X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI "were all clear." McCaw was able to leave UC Davis Medical Center. He is scheduled to be re-examined by a specialist on Thursday and his injury — aside from anything related to the impact of the fall — will be listed as a bruised lumbar spine.
"Just a huge relief," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Last night was really terrifying. All the news has been good. He's up walking. That's the only thing that matters, that Patrick's OK.
"Scariest thing I've ever experienced on a basketball floor for sure. Not even close."
McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after a thud to the court following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter in the Warriors' 112-96 win.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill are among the 13-member class that will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
The Hall of Fame made the announcement Saturday before the NCAA Final Four semifinals.
The inductees also include Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.
Nash and Kidd were two of the greatest point guards of their generation. Nash is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player from Canada and an eight-time All-Star. Kidd earned 10 All-Star selections.
Hill won two NCAA titles at Duke and seven NBA All-Star selections. Allen is the most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history and a two-time league champion.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid had surgery Saturday to repair a broken bone around his left eye.
The team says there is no timetable for Embiid's return. He is scheduled to have a post-operative examination late next week, and further updates will be provided then.
Embiid was injured when guard Markelle Fultz accidentally head-butted him while diving toward the basket Wednesday against the New York Knicks. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor and remained there for several minutes before eventually getting helped off the court.
Embiid also suffered a concussion and remains in the NBA's concussion program.
The Sixers clearly need their big man if they're going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid leads the team with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helping Philly clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.
SOCCER
Qatar World Cup organizers say migrant workers building stadiums will receive more than $5 million in compensation after recruitment fees were demanded to secure employment in the Gulf nation.
The announcement highlights ongoing concerns about the exploitation of workers, many of them drawn from South Asian nations including India and Nepal, who are relied on to prepare Qatar for the FIFA tournament in 2022.
World Cup organizing committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi acknowledged Sunday that "all too often, the very people who have left their homes to provide for their families are the ones exploited."
Al Thawadi says his organizing committee and contractors "have agreed on a mechanism to ensure that our workers are reimbursed for the hardships they may have endured when coming to Qatar to work."
Organizers say 12 million Qatari riyals ($5.2 million) in compensation will be paid to workers from companies over the next two years.
GOLF
Inbee Park and Pernilla Lindberg will return to Mission Hills on Monday morning to decide the ANA Inspiration.
They played the par-5 18th four extra times before it was too dark to continue. Jennifer Song dropped out with a par on the third extra hole, and Park and Lindberg decided to play one more hole in fading light.
Twenty minutes after sunset with portable lights and the scoreboard helping illuminate the green, Park made a 6-foot par putt and Lindberg knocked in a 2-footer to match.
They will resume play Monday at 8 a.m. on the par-4 10th.
