Podcast: NCCU's women's basketball coach did not renew 10 scholarships. Was it a mistake?

UPDATE: A few hours after this podcast was posted, N.C. Central put out the following statement:
"North Carolina Central University (NCCU) remains committed to the academic success of all our students including student-athletes who were part of the women’s basketball team during the 2017-2018 season but who will not be returning next year. The university has reallocated resources for the seven students who are not graduating in May to continue and complete their education at North Carolina Central University. NCCU will provide scholarships and other funding to support each academically qualified student as she matriculates through her respective undergraduate degree program."
North Carolina Central made headlines recently when women's coach Trish Stafford-Odom decided to not renew the scholarships of 10 players.
Scholarships are year-to-year, but some parents of players felt that the decision to not have their child's scholarship renewed was wrong. N.C. Central declined to comment on the matter.
We discuss the issue. If Stafford-Odom was wrong, and what's next for NCCU. Also, men's head coach LeVelle Moton's name was in the mix for the East Carolina coaching job, but he dropped out of the search.
