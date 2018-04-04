Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole in one on the seventh home during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
Tony Finau reacts after hitting a hole in one on the seventh home during the par three competition at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
Finau injures ankle celebrating ace, pops it back into place

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 09:14 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga.

Tony Finau injured his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament at the Masters and then seemingly popped it back into place.

Finau flew the back of the seventh green Wednesday on the Par-3 course at Augusta National and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running toward the hole to celebrate, then turned and backpedaled before landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, ended up withdrawing from the event but stuck around for the final two holes. He gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course.

Tom Watson won the exhibition at 6 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters.

Jack Nicklaus' grandson, who was caddying for the six-time Masters winner, made a hole-in-one at No. 9.

