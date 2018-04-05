Steady relief: Rays use bullpen in place of No 4 starter

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos, left, watches as Rays' manager Kevin Cash, center, takes the ball from Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Rays have an ambidextrous No. 4 starting pitcher: Mr. TBD. His repertoire changes from outing to outing, along with his age and name. Rejecting baseball tradition, the Rays plan to regularly use relievers on short notice to combine for a turn in their rotation. Kathy Willens AP Photo