Morocco receives World Cup vote pledge via Dominica minister

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, Dominica's Foreign Minister Francine Baron addresses the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Morocco received its latest 2026 World Cup bid endorsement from a government minister from the Caribbean island of Dominica, despite FIFA rules prohibiting political interference in soccer and votes being linked to development projects. According to Morocco’s announcement, Dominica hopes to expand intergovernmental ties with the north African nation, including around agriculture and student scholarships.“On behalf of Dominica, I am pleased to announce the support of my country for Morocco in the organization of the 2026 World Cup,” foreign minister Francine Baron said Thursday, April 5, 2018 after meeting with a diplomat from the north African nation. Jason DeCrow, file AP Photo