Jimmy Butler available to play against Nuggets

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Jimmy Butler speaks as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, looks on during an introductory news conference in Bloomington, Minn. Butler is nearing a return to action, with four critical games to go for the team in the regular season. He told reporters after practice on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 that he's "this close" to being back on the court. Coach Thibodeau said Butler was a full participant in the workout. His surgically repaired right knee would be evaluated again on Wednesday. Star Tribune via AP Jerry Holt