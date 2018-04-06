Pro day: Peyton, Eli Manning crash Lexie Brown's draft prep

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Duke's Lexie Brown 4) reacts following a basket against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Brown was excited to be invited to New York for the WNBA draft next week. She's been predicted to go anywhere from fifth to early in the second round, but she's not concerned. "I honestly haven't been reading what's been online. I'll be happy with whoever drafts me," Brown said.